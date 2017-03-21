Entry refused to tuna shipment

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) today said that in collaboration with the Customs and Trade Administration it had refused entry to a shipment of 2,000 cartons of tuna labelled `Buiwick’ from China.

The name ` Buiwick' would be seen to be trading on the well-known `Brunswick’ trademark. Each carton contained 48x170g and a release from the GA-FDD said that the exact address of the manufacturer in the country of origin was not stated.

These defects put the shipment in contravention of the Food and Drug Act and its regulations.