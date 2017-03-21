Gov’t suspends parking meters by-laws, police to enforce no-clamping

A stand0ff between the government and City Hall escalated today with the Minister of Communities being ordered by Cabinet to formally suspend the by-laws for the parking meters project and from tomorrow the police are to ensure that there is no clamping of vehicles.

A statement from Cabinet follows:

Statement of the Cabinet on the Georgetown Mayor and City Council’s lack of action in response to the decision to suspend the Parking Meter Project

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 21, 2017) Cabinet, today, deliberated on the actions taken by the Georgetown City Council (GCC) subsequent to its decision to have the Parking Meter Project suspended for three months to allow for the review of the agreement and was disappointed with the lack of action taken by the GCC.

As a consequence, the Minister of Communities, Mr. Ronald Bulkan was directed to formally suspend the operation of the By-laws governing the Parking Meter project with immediate effect.

The Minister of Public Security, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan was also instructed to advise the Commissioner of Police to ensure that as of Wednesday, March 22, 2017 citizens and their vehicles would receive the protection of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to prevent them and/or their vehicles from being unduly hindered or restrained in any way, whatsoever, by the GCC and/or its agents.