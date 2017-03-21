‘It wasn’t me’

– hospital board to probe

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence said she was not involved in the “process” for the procurement of $1.5 billion in “emergency” drugs for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), including a $605 million award to Trinidadian Company ANSA McAL, which has over the last two weeks come in for severe criticism.

While Lawrence had previously admitted to fast tracking the contract, she told media operatives at a press conference at the National Communications Network studios yesterday that as minister she “is not involved in the process of procurement.

