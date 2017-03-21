‘It wasn’t me’
– Lawrence denies direct involvement in emergency drug procurement
– hospital board to probe
Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence said she was not involved in the “process” for the procurement of $1.5 billion in “emergency” drugs for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), including a $605 million award to Trinidadian Company ANSA McAL, which has over the last two weeks come in for severe criticism.
While Lawrence had previously admitted to fast tracking the contract, she told media operatives at a press conference at the National Communications Network studios yesterday that as minister she “is not involved in the process of procurement.
The minister is involved in declaring that there is an…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
Comments
About these comments