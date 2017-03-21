Man gets 11 years for killing father-in-law

Alvin Gounga was yesterday sentenced to 11 years in jail after pleading guilty to unlawfully killing his father-in-law, whom he wounded with an arrow and bow during an altercation in 2005.

Gounga, called “Captain,” who was set to face a retrial after a jury was unable to arrive at a verdict for a murder charge against him late last year, yesterday pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

He accepted that on May 14, 2005, at Five Star Backdam, Port Kaituma, North West District, he …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.