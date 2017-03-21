Man held after killing brother in row over motorcycle

An electrician died early yesterday morning, two hours after he was stabbed at Yakusari North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne by his brother to whom he had refused to lend his motorcycle.

Dead is 18-year-old Vishal Sahora called “Daniel” of Lot 85 Yakusari North Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, who sustained a single stab wound to his chest. The incident occurred around 23:00 hrs on Sunday.

Sahora was rushed to the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he succumbed around 1 am yesterday while …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.