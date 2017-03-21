Man held after killing brother in row over motorcycle
An electrician died early yesterday morning, two hours after he was stabbed at Yakusari North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne by his brother to whom he had refused to lend his motorcycle.
Dead is 18-year-old Vishal Sahora called “Daniel” of Lot 85 Yakusari North Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, who sustained a single stab wound to his chest. The incident occurred around 23:00 hrs on Sunday.
Sahora was rushed to the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he succumbed around 1 am yesterday while …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
Comments
About these comments