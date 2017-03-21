Man killed in Belvoir Court attack identified by relatives

The alleged bandit who was fatally shot by a licensed firearm holder on Sunday, at Belvoir Court, Georgetown during an attempted robbery was wanted for questioning in several robberies which occurred in ‘A’ Division, according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

Stabroek News learnt that the man who is known to police had given several alias and different places of abode when he was previously taken into police custody.

Police, in a statement issued yesterday, said, "The deceased suspect in the Belvoir Court, Blygezigt Gardens shooting was today identified by relatives as