Man killed in Belvoir Court attack identified by relatives
The alleged bandit who was fatally shot by a licensed firearm holder on Sunday, at Belvoir Court, Georgetown during an attempted robbery was wanted for questioning in several robberies which occurred in ‘A’ Division, according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.
Stabroek News learnt that the man who is known to police had given several alias and different places of abode when he was previously taken into police custody.
Police, in a statement issued yesterday, said, “The deceased suspect in the Belvoir Court, Blygezigt Gardens shooting was today identified by relatives as …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
Comments
About these comments