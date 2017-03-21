SCS named party in legal challenge to parking meter contract

Smart City Solutions (SCS), the contractor for the city’s controversial parking meter project, was yesterday added as a party to the proceedings brought by Mohendra Arjune to have the court quash the company’s contract with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

At a brief in-chamber hearing yesterday afternoon, Justice Brassington Reynolds, who is presiding over the matter at the High Court in Georgetown, granted the application made by Stephen Fraser, attorney for SCS.

Arjune’s lawyer, Kamal Ramkarran, consented.

SCS now has to file its …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.