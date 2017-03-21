SCS named party in legal challenge to parking meter contract
Smart City Solutions (SCS), the contractor for the city’s controversial parking meter project, was yesterday added as a party to the proceedings brought by Mohendra Arjune to have the court quash the company’s contract with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).
At a brief in-chamber hearing yesterday afternoon, Justice Brassington Reynolds, who is presiding over the matter at the High Court in Georgetown, granted the application made by Stephen Fraser, attorney for SCS.
Arjune’s lawyer, Kamal Ramkarran, consented.
SCS now has to file its …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
Comments
About these comments