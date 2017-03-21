Trotman moves to approach CCJ on presidential term limit ruling

Attorney Roysdale Forde has applied to the Court of Appeal for leave to approach the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to appeal last month’s ruling that the presidential term limit is unconstitutional.

Forde represents former Speaker of the National Assembly Raphael Trotman, one of two respondents named in the original court action brought by Cedrick Richardson, a private citizen. The other respondent is the Attorney General.

Richardson had approached the High Court challenging the two-term restriction created by …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.