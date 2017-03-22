Dead body found in Woolford Ave trench

The lifeless body of a Laing Avenue man was discovered yesterday morning floating in a trench along Woolford Avenue.

The man, according to a police source, was identified only as 45-year-old “Kistoo,” called “Addie.” There were no visible marks of violence on his body.

Stabroek News was told that the man, who was clad in a black and red t-shirt and blue pants, was seen floating in a trench in the vicinity of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) headquarters by Kelona Carmichael.

At the time, Carmichael who is an administrator/finance officer employed with the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, was about to park her car.

The police, including ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), were alerted and they cordoned off the area as a crime scene. The body was examined and later transported to the Lyken Funeral Parlour to await a post-mortem examination.

Persons from the area said the man was usually seen walking the streets on a regular basis.