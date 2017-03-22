Jagdeo concerned over legality of President’s criteria for Gecom Chairperson
Although committed to resubmitting a list of nominees for Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has voiced concern that President David Granger’s criteria for candidates may not be legal or constitutional.
“In fact, these criteria were seen as an imposition on the constitution which makes no such demands. More disconcerting to all was one clause in particular “(d) that a person will not be an activist in any form (gender, racial, religious, etc.,);” which was thought to be discriminatory and violated the anti-discrimination articles of the constitution,” a press release issued by Jagdeo’s office said yesterday, after consultations with civil society organizations for nominees.
Granger had written to Jagdeo last week, indicating his criteria for nominees
