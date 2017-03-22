Man beaten at Canal Number One just wants his name cleared
Police have not yet completed their investigation of the Phagwah Day beating of two men by Canal Number One residents, who accused them of removing two rearview mirrors from a car that was parked in the community.
One of the men, Dameion Gordon, told Stabroek News yesterday that he and the other man, Vernon Beckles, on Monday met with ‘D’ Division Commander Leslie James, who indicated that the investigation was ongoing.
Gordon said that he is concerned at the length of time that the investigation is taking—the incident happened on the night of March 12—since both he and Beckles are
