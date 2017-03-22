No bail for Campbellville man on house breaking charge

A Campbellville man was on Monday remanded to prison after he was accused of a break and enter larceny.

Ryan Fowler, 29, is alleged to have broken and entered the dwelling house of Sydel Thom Fernandes, between March 17 and March 18, at William Street, Campbellville, and stolen two gold chains, valued at $50,000, three pairs of silver earrings, valued at $14,000, and $6,000 cash.

A not guilty plea was entered by the defendant subsequent to the charge being read.

The court heard that Fowler was positively identified by the complainant when she sounded an alarm, which resulted in his arrest by police officers who were on patrol.

When asked if he was charged before, Fowler stated that he had served time for a similar offence and cannabis possession. As a result, Magistrate Judy Latchman later remanded him to prison and adjourned the case until March 27.