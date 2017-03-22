PUC awaits more info for decision on Digicel complaint against GTT
A hearing on a complaint by Digicel, which says its customers were being discriminated against by GTT, was adjourned yesterday after the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) could not come to a decision because of the lack of information.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Digicel Kevin Kelly and CEO of GTT Justin Nedd were among the representatives from both companies who gathered yesterday in the PUC conference room, where a discussion on the issue was held.
According to Kelly, his company complained to the PUC since GTT was charging it a higher rate for international calls.
“So let’s say they charge $60 per minute now, they are doing a …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
-
‘It wasn’t me’
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
-
Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook
Comments
About these comments