Russell appeals to have one-year ban dismissed
KINGSTON, (Reuters) – West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has appealed to have his one-year ban for a doping whereabouts rule violation dismissed.
Russell, a two-times Twenty20 World Cup winner, was revealed to have committed the violation a year ago after registering three filing failures in 2015. That constituted a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.
Reuters has obtained a copy of Russell’s appeal document that was submitted to the Jamaican Anti-Doping Appeals Tribunal on March 20. It calls for “the decision rendered by the independent anti-doping disciplinary panel be set aside”.
Jamaica’s anti-doping commission (JADCO) has appealed to have Russell’s suspension doubled from one year to two.
In a second filing, Russell called for this appeal to be dismissed on the grounds that there is no basis for his suspension to be extended.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
‘It wasn’t me’
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
-
Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook
Comments
About these comments