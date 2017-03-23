51 year-old Guyanese wholesaler murdered in his T&T home

The decomposed body of a Guyanese businessman was found yesterday in his Trinidad and Tobago home at Macoya, Newsday reported.

The man has been identified as 51 year-old Seekumar Dalchan, a wholesale trader, of Macoya Road Extension, Trinidad and Tobago.

Dalchan was discovered by a friend with his feet bound at about 9 am yesterday.

