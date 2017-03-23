Berbice man fined for nicking bartender’s jewellery

Uriel Amsterdam, who blamed his intoxicated state for him stealing a woman’s jewellery, was on Monday fined $100,000 for the offence.

Amsterdam, 22, of Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, East Canje Berbice, pleaded guilty to the charge that stated that on March 17, at Second Avenue, Bartica, he stole a pair of earrings, a gold chain and nine finger rings, which had a total value of $268,000, from the person of Farida Mohammed.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore told the city court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that

