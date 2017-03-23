Berbice man fined for nicking bartender’s jewellery
Uriel Amsterdam, who blamed his intoxicated state for him stealing a woman’s jewellery, was on Monday fined $100,000 for the offence.
Amsterdam, 22, of Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, East Canje Berbice, pleaded guilty to the charge that stated that on March 17, at Second Avenue, Bartica, he stole a pair of earrings, a gold chain and nine finger rings, which had a total value of $268,000, from the person of Farida Mohammed.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore told the city court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
‘It wasn’t me’
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
-
Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook
Comments
About these comments