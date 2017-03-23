Guyana to apply mid-year to join transparency group EITI

Long in the works, Guyana is aiming for a mid-year submission of its application for membership to the European Union’s watchdog, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI)

The Guyana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (G-EITI) Multi Stakeholder Group (MSG), which was launched last month, is working on submitting the application by June/July. The formation of the MSG was a key preliminary step.

According to a press release from GINA, the National Coordinator of the G-EITI, Rudy Jadoopat, told a forum yesterday at the Cara Lodge on Quamina Street, that sub-groups have since been formed to actively engage the finalization of the terms of reference and confidentiality and a