Guyana, IFAD clinch US$11.1m agri pact for hinterland
Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on Tuesday signed a financial agreement for a hinterland project.
The Hinterland Environmentally Sustainable Agricultural Development Project referred to as the ‘Hinterland Project’ will operate in Region 9 as well as Mabaruma and Moruca in Region 1, a release from the Ministry of Finance said. It will initially only focus on the North Rupununi.
At the signing, Jordan said, “The Guyanese economy has remained un-diversified. Guyana’s …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
‘It wasn’t me’
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
-
Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook
Comments
About these comments