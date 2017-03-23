Man on trial over rape of nurse in 2008
The trial of Wesley Carlos Payne, who is accused of raping one of two nurses at the Wismar Hospital back in 2008, commenced yesterday morning before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member mixed jury at the High Court in Georgetown.
Payne, called “Piggy,” pleaded not guilty to the indictment which states that on September 10, 2008, he sexually penetrated the nurse, without her consent.
During the trial, which is being heard in open court, the nurse recalled reporting for duty on the night in question, to work the 11-7 shift, when she heard a knocking on the door of the casualty ward, in which
