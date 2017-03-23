Parking meter company informed of suspension

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has officially informed Smart City Solutions (SCS) of the decision to suspend the metered parking project.

This comes on the heels of Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan’s announcement on Tuesday evening that he had signed a new order to effect the suspension of the parking meter project for a period of three months, effective March 22, 2017, while government said that the police force would help to ensure that vehicles are not clamped.

When approached for a comment on the M&CC’s response to the new order, Town Clerk Royston King told reporters that he was …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.