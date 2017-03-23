Pharmacy grads begin GPHC internship after delay
The most recent batch of graduates of the University of Guyana’s pharmacy programme have begun their internship at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
This comes several days after concerns were raised by graduates over the delay in the commencement of their internships, which is mandatory before they can obtain licences to practise as professional pharmacists.At least 17 graduates have been contacted and would have undergone an orientation process on Monday at the GPHC.
This was also confirmed by Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings.
According to a letter written by a graduate, and published in the March 13, 2017 edition of Stabroek News, the Pharmacy Council of Guyana
