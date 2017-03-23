Rotaract Club of Georgetown in Haiti fundraiser

The Rotaract Club of Georgetown (RCG) under its International Service Arm hosted a fundraiser for Haiti on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Pegasus Hotel.

According to an RCG press release, the project, titled “One Caribbean Charity Gala” held under the theme #WeStandWithHaiti, aimed to raise funds to assist the citizens of Haiti to be able to access potable water. Haiti has to deal with issues of poverty and water scarcity on a daily basis. To this end, the Project was planned and executed in keeping with this year’s theme for the international service arm of Rotaract District 7030, “One Caribbean” – along with one of Rotary’s main areas of focus, water and sanitation.

A section of the gathering (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The release stated that President David Granger, patron of the Rotary Club of Guyana, was the patron of the event. In his remarks, the President noted his support for the project.

A Ministry of the Presidency press release quoted the President as saying, “Haiti has been very unfortunate. It has been damaged by a succession of natural disasters; earthquakes, floods and hurricanes.

There were two devastating hurricanes in one year in Haiti alone. Our sister State needs our support and solidarity…”

The release also quoted the President as pointing out that “Clean water is not just scarce. It is also costly…The average cost of a litre of water is G$240 and the cost of a litre of gasoline is G$190. So we are living in a world in which water is already more expensive than gasoline.”

According to the RCG press release, the project which took the form of a dinner was the first of its kind executed by the Rotaract Club of Georgetown and was sponsored by Kings Jewellery World, Pegasus Hotel, Roraima Airways, Rotarian Ossie James and Rotaractors and Guests of the RCG.

