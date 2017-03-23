Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
Government’s suspension of the Metered Parking By-laws has led to Parking Meter Company Smart City Solution (SCS) firing 60 parking wardens with immediate effect.
A March 22 letter to staff members signed by general manager Carlo Gochez states that “due to certain unforeseen circumstances, which have negatively impacted our business, your employment with us is being terminated March 22, 2017.”
The letter further notes that workers will be receiving all wages and payments due up until the end of their employment and assured that if circumstances were to change and their services are one again needed they may be contacted for possible “re-employment with our company in the future.”
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
‘It wasn’t me’
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
Comments
About these comments