Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60

Government’s suspension of the Metered Parking By-laws has led to Parking Meter Company Smart City Solution (SCS) firing 60 parking wardens with immediate effect.

A March 22 letter to staff members signed by general manager Carlo Gochez states that “due to certain unforeseen circumstances, which have negatively impacted our business, your employment with us is being terminated March 22, 2017.”

The letter further notes that workers will be receiving all wages and payments due up until the end of their employment and assured that if circumstances were to change and their services are one again needed they may be contacted for possible “re-employment with our company in the future.”