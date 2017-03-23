Sports commission pays City Hall $30M for outstanding rates and taxes

In a bid to settle their outstanding debt for rates and taxes, the National Sports Commission (NSC) paid the Georgetown City Council $30 million yesterday.

Speaking to the media, the National Sports Commission Director of Sports, Christopher Jones said, “In keeping with the government’s decision that all government agencies and ministries must pay their rates and taxes, the National Sports Commission would’ve initiated the conversation with the Georgetown City Council as of last year, to ascertain exactly what are the rates and taxes owed by the National Sports Commission, and all of the facilities that comes under our remit.”

