Town Clerk should do the honourable thing, resign

Acting Mayor Sherod Duncan has called on Town Clerk Royston King to resign following his failures to carry out directives given to him.

Duncan’s call comes days after the Town Clerk failed to carry out a directive from Cabinet which had asked for the council to suspend the parking meter bylaws for three months.

In a Facebook post on his personal page, Duncan said, "It is fair to say the municipality is not being managed in a professional and competent manner, and the Town Clerk has