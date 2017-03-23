Two held after cops find one-acre ganja farm at Moco Moco

Two persons were arrested early Tuesday morning following the discovery of a marijuana farm at Moco Moco, Region Nine.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Ravindradat Budhram told Stabroek News that around 3.30am, police ranks were on patrol duties when they found the farm, about one acre in size, under cultivation with marijuana plants.

The farm being destroyed by the police following the discovery.

The farm, he said, consisted of approximately one thousand plants, ranging from seedlings to nine feet in height. The plans were subsequently destroyed by the police.  The two persons in custody are likely to be charged soon.

