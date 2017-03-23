UG unions picket over wages/salaries talks

The University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU) and the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) yesterday held a picketing exercise, at the Turkeyen Campus, calling for the UG Administration to commence negotiations for their pay increases.

Armed with placards, in front of the Vice Chancellery Building, about 30 members or so of the UGWU and UGSSA, marched around the UG pond calling on Vice Chancellor Dr Ivelaw Griffith to engage in talks for wage and salary increases, at least, based upon what was recommended for UG in the National Budget.

A meeting held on Monday with the Vice Chancellor, according to the unions, left them with the opinion that Griffith