Yarde has backing of Executive Council – Livan

Members of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), say that they will continue to back their President Patrick Yarde, if he is re-elected at the upcoming general elections in April.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference to address the GPSU’s elections and other matters, Vice President Mortimer Livan said that at the Union’s Statutory Meeting on February 28, the members of the Executive Council unanimously requested Yarde to run for the office of president at the April elections, and they have pledged their support to him.

Some members of the GPSU have been protesting for Yarde to vacate the president’s office, after 30 years of service. Yarde has been the Union’s president since …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.