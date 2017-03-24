Cop, furniture store workers charged after being held with cocaine in airport sting

A police officer and two employees of the Ivor Bunbury Furniture Store were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with trafficking almost a pound of cocaine found at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Louie Dublin, a police officer, Delvor Bunbury, a manager at the furniture store, and Gavin Harris, an office assistant at the store, were charged with being in posession of 558 grammes of cocaine for trafficking.

Bunbury and Harris were charged jointly, while …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.