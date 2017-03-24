Dynamic Airways using $250 to US$1

With concerns mounting over the availability of United States dollars, Dynamic Airways, which flies to New York,  yesterday began asking customers to bring their own US currency to purchase tickets or they would have to pay at a calculated rate of $250 to US$1.

“A letter came down from management letting us know…so yes it is either US or $250 to $1,” Roraima Airways executive Debbie Gouveia told Stabroek News yesterday.  She said that she was unable to give details as to the high cost for the foreign exchange saying that her husband and Chief Executive Officer of Roraima Airways, Gerry Gouveia was the best person to explain.

Gouveia could not immediately be reached by this newspaper

