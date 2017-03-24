Proposed code for ministers, public officials is rubbish, Jagdeo says

-questions legality of changes to integrity law

While government yesterday said that it was awaiting input from the opposition on finalizing a code of conduct for government ministers, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo dismissed the proposals as “crap.”

“I am not going to treat it with any respect. The same disrespect they had for us in drafting this crap, the same we will afford them,” Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday at Freedom House, Georgetown.

Jagdeo shared with the press correspondence received from Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on the matter and noted that government is seeking to lump the code of conduct with the integrity commission law

