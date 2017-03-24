Proposed code for ministers, public officials is rubbish, Jagdeo says
-questions legality of changes to integrity law
While government yesterday said that it was awaiting input from the opposition on finalizing a code of conduct for government ministers, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo dismissed the proposals as “crap.”
“I am not going to treat it with any respect. The same disrespect they had for us in drafting this crap, the same we will afford them,” Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday at Freedom House, Georgetown.
Jagdeo shared with the press correspondence received from Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on the matter and noted that government is seeking to lump the code of conduct with the integrity commission law …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
51 year-old Guyanese wholesaler murdered in his T&T home
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
Comments
About these comments