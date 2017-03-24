Protesting begins over VAT on private education
Scores of administrative staff, parents and students came together under the ‘Guyana Private Schools United’ platform yesterday to protest the tax on private education.
The protestors assembled in front of the Ministry of Finance for the first of what is intended to be a weekly protest.
The Guyana Private Schools United is about one month old and constitutes private schools, including Mae’s, Green Acres, Chase Academy, Apex, Saraswati Vidya Niketan, and School of the Nations.
Taslikyah Fox, Academic Director of School of the Nations, which had started a
