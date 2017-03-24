Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese

A Queens, New York man apologized yesterday before he was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash last year in Rotterdam in Schenectady County, according to timesunion.com.

“I just want you to know that I am so sorry for everything that happened on that evening,” Ravi Sookram, 29, said, turning toward Inshan Ali’s friends and family, the report said.

Sookram, whose friends and family filled the other side of the courtroom, called …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.