Economy expanding but growth slow, uneven

Buoyed by “large increases” in gold production, Guyana’s economy has continued to expand, although growth has been slower than expected and uneven, according to the preliminary findings of a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission that visited earlier in the month.

According to the concluding statement issued yesterday, following the March 6 to March 17 visit for Article IV consultations, “subdued agricultural commodity prices” and “adverse weather conditions” resulted in a contraction of agriculture, with “negative spillovers” in manufacturing and services. Delays in public investment, the statement added, continued to be a drag on construction.

"Nevertheless, GDP [Gross Domestic Product] was buoyed by very large increases in gold output,