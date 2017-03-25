Economy expanding but growth slow, uneven
- IMF
Buoyed by “large increases” in gold production, Guyana’s economy has continued to expand, although growth has been slower than expected and uneven, according to the preliminary findings of a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission that visited earlier in the month.
According to the concluding statement issued yesterday, following the March 6 to March 17 visit for Article IV consultations, “subdued agricultural commodity prices” and “adverse weather conditions” resulted in a contraction of agriculture, with “negative spillovers” in manufacturing and services. Delays in public investment, the statement added, continued to be a drag on construction.
"Nevertheless, GDP [Gross Domestic Product] was buoyed by very large increases in gold output,
