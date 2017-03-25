Family demands justice for child killed at Tuschen

The family of four-year-old Ramkarran Mohan, who was struck down by a car at Tuschen over a week ago, is concerned that no charge has yet been laid against the driver.

Mohan, of 1008 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo had accompanied an older brother to purchase a ball to play cricket. They were returning home when the accident occurred.

According to Bibi Khan, the dead child’s grandmother, the family is upset at the manner in which the police are handling the case. Khan told this newspaper last night that the family decided to protest as they have …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.