Private sector discusses GECOM chair, state assets bill with UK envoy
The Private Sector Commission (PSC) met on Thursday with British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn, to discuss a number of matters which are of concern to the private sector.
Topics discussed, a release from the PSC said, included the Chairmanship of the Guyana Elections Commission, governance issues, the possible impact of Brexit on Guyana’s trade relationship with the United Kingdom and the sugar crisis. The State Assets Recovery Bill and the operations of SOCU were also discussed.
