City undertaking phased upgrade of run down abattoir

While it will take millions of dollars to bring the dilapidated Municipal Abattoir up to standard, the

City Council is embarking on a phased upgrade of the facility.

Over the years, the abattoir, where the inspection and slaughter of bovine and porcine animals are conducted before the meat is released onto the market, has fallen apart. From the outside of the steel frame structure on Water Street, which has been in existence since 1933, window panes and materials used for the walls have been observed to be loose. In some instances, there are no windows panes, just the frame. On the inside, there are signs of deterioration, including rust.