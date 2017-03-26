City undertaking phased upgrade of run down abattoir
While it will take millions of dollars to bring the dilapidated Municipal Abattoir up to standard, the
City Council is embarking on a phased upgrade of the facility.
Over the years, the abattoir, where the inspection and slaughter of bovine and porcine animals are conducted before the meat is released onto the market, has fallen apart. From the outside of the steel frame structure on Water Street, which has been in existence since 1933, window panes and materials used for the walls have been observed to be loose. In some instances, there are no windows panes, just the frame. On the inside, there are signs of deterioration, including rust.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
Comments
About these comments