Eccles newspaper vendor robbed, wife shot

A 64-year-old newspaper vendor was gun butted and beaten to his head and his wife was shot early yesterday morning when armed bandits held him hostage before invading his Eccles, East Bank Demerara home, demanding cash and other valuables.

Sebastian Ramsuchit was gun butted about three times and beaten to his head by the two bandits who were each armed with a handgun. His wife, Joyce Ramsuchit, 53, sustained a single gunshot wound to her right leg after she told the gunmen that her family had no cash to hand over.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.