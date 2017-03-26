Epsom

Epsom is one of the smallest villages in the ancient county of Berbice. Located on the Corentyne Highway, 44.5 kilometres (27.6 miles) from New Amsterdam, the village has just about 30 houses. The Eversham Koker is a landmark; once you pass the koker and hop over the bridge, you are in Epsom.

When the World Beyond Georgetown visited the tiny village it was clear that it comprised mostly hard-working folks, almost every resident was busy doing something or the other; and given its agricultural background, several villagers were coming out of the backdam with their feet, hands and clothes splashed with mud.

Asked about Epsom, Leila Sinclair, 68, said, “This village is an agricultural village. It really comes from the colonial times. My mother is 88 years old and she born and grow up here but she not feeling well now. It was a slavery environment.” She recalled that growing up, she saw evidence of this in “all these old wares and little things at the back.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

