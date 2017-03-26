GTT calls on gov’t to launch independent probe of Digicel bypass link

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday called on the government to initiate an independent investigation of what it says is an “illegal, unlicensed” cross-border link between Guy-ana and Suriname being facilitated by its competitor Digicel Guyana.

In a press statement issued yesterday, GTT said Digicel has acknowledged engaging in this illegal bypass activity at a recent meeting with the Public Utilities Commis-sion (PUC) and at other fora but has not been held to account by the relevant authorities.

Stabroek News attempted to contact Minister of Telecommunication Cathy Hughes for a comment on GTT's claims and request but the minister's phone went unanswered.