Increased subvention enough to cover ‘decent’ wage increases for UG staff, unions maintain
The two unions representing workers of the University of Guyana (UG) say that based on the government’s increased subvention to the institution, there are sufficient funds to payout a “decent” increase in wages.
The unions, the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) and the University of Guyana Workers' Union (UGWU), made their position known on Friday in response to a statement that was issued by the UG administration, which announced that salaries will be part of the 2017 revised budget, which is one of three critical items that Vice Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith will be placing on the agenda of a special UG Council meeting this Thursday. Griffith has said he cannot negotiate with the union on salaries and benefits without a decision by the Council.
