Pakistan trounces Windies in first T20

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC — Pakistan defeated West Indies by six wickets in the opening Twenty20 International of the four-match series at Kensington Oval today.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 111 for eight off 20 overs (Carlos Brathwaite 34 not out; Shadab Khan 3-7)

PAKISTAN 115 for four off 17.1 overs (Shoaib Malik 38 not out, Babar Azam 29; Jason Holder 2-27)