Pakistan trounces Windies in first T20
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC — Pakistan defeated West Indies by six wickets in the opening Twenty20 International of the four-match series at Kensington Oval today.
Scores:
WEST INDIES 111 for eight off 20 overs (Carlos Brathwaite 34 not out; Shadab Khan 3-7)
PAKISTAN 115 for four off 17.1 overs (Shoaib Malik 38 not out, Babar Azam 29; Jason Holder 2-27)
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
Comments
About these comments