Yarde’s presidency in violation of GPSU’s term limit, critics say
The group of public servants protesting for the removal of union president Patrick Yarde says that his continued occupation of office is illegal since the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) rules clearly state that no member shall hold the post for more than two consecutive terms.
Yarde has continually served as GPSU president since 1987.
At a news conference on Friday, Jermaine Hermanstyne, who is part of the group, stated that the group is contending that Yarde has passed his term limit. Hermanstyne cited Rule 11 in the GPSU’s rulebook (seen by this publication) under the heading ‘Officers and Staff’, specifically related to the President, which stated that: “The President shall be elected by the ballot vote of members once every two years in accordance with Rule 30. He shall be eligible for re-election, provided that no member shall hold office of President for more than two consecutive terms.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
Comments
About these comments