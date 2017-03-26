Yarde’s presidency in violation of GPSU’s term limit, critics say

The group of public servants protesting for the removal of union president Patrick Yarde says that his continued occupation of office is illegal since the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) rules clearly state that no member shall hold the post for more than two consecutive terms.

Yarde has continually served as GPSU president since 1987.

At a news conference on Friday, Jermaine Hermanstyne, who is part of the group, stated that the group is contending that Yarde has passed his term limit. Hermanstyne cited Rule 11 in the GPSU's rulebook (seen by this publication) under the heading 'Officers and Staff', specifically related to the President, which stated that: "The President shall be elected by the ballot vote of members once every two years in accordance with Rule 30. He shall be eligible for re-election, provided that no member shall hold office of President for more than two consecutive terms."

