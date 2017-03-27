Former GRL Head Mike Brassington passes away
Former prominent business figure and Head of Guyana Refrigerators Limited, Michael Brassington, died yesterday in the United States.
He was 80 years old.
Former President Donald Ramotar said that he was told of the death by Brassington’s nephew and former Chairman of NICIL, Winston Brassington.
