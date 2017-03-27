Sovereign wealth fund is crown jewel of any new oil regime

As companies from around the world gathered last evening for the inaugural conference hosted by the privately-owned Guyana Oil and Gas Association (GOGA), the United States used the event to underscore the importance of ensuring an independent Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF).

“To put it bluntly, revenues can be fleeting, whether coming in or going out. That is why the establishment of a comprehensive sovereign wealth fund is the cornerstone of, or crown jewel, in any new oil and gas regime,” Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy, Terry Steers-Gonzalez, told attendees at the event, held at the Marriott Hotel last evening.

