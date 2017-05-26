Acting Chancellor tops list of national awardees
Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who is to be conferred with Order of Roraima, leads this year’s list of national awardees.
Justice Cummings-Edwards, who is the second woman to be appointed to the position of acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, has been a part of the legal fraternity since 1988. She has served as a Judge on the Court of Appeal of Guyana for several years and was sworn in to her current post on March 28, 2017.
