City Taxi Service co-founder dies
Sattee Bharrat, the proprietress of City Taxi Service, passed away on Sunday.
She was 93.
Bharrat, a mother of eight sons, of Lot 8 Vlissingen road, died at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital after suffering from a brief illness. She is to be cremated today at Unity Crematorium East Coast Demerara.
