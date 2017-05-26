City Taxi Service co-founder dies

Sattee Bharrat, the proprietress of City Taxi Service, passed away on Sunday.

She was 93.

Bharrat, a mother of eight sons, of Lot 8 Vlissingen road, died at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital after suffering from a brief illness. She is to be cremated today at Unity Crematorium East Coast Demerara.