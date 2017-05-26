Court strikes out new charge against pardoned fraud accused

Tiffany Peters, a former court clerk who was pardoned by President David Granger last year after she was convicted for stealing $3.2 million from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts Registry, yesterday had a new charge that was instituted against her struck out by a city court.

Tiffany Peters

Peters, 26, of Lot 35 Garden of Eden, was freed of the charge that between January 16, 2012 and August 7, 2012, being employed as a clerk or servant at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, she stole $1,127,000 from the Registrar of the Court.

Peters, in November, 2013, was arraigned for stealing $3,045,000 from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts between February 7 and September 11, 2012. At the conclusion of her trial in October, 2014, she was found guilty by Magistrate Judy Latchman and was sentenced to 60 months in jail.

However, in 2016 she was given a presidential pardon and was later released. She was later recharged in 2017.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday ruled in favour of a submission by Peters’ attorney, Latchmie Rahamat, who had previously contended that her client had been charged for the same crime for which she had been pardoned.

The Chief Magistrate yesterday explained that the current charge that is before the court could not be tried since Peters was granted a presidential pardon on the same offence. As a result, the magistrate said she had no choice other than to strike out the case against Peters.

 

 

