Drug suppliers concerned about timeframe for delivery under new ministry guidelines
As the Ministry of Public Health prepares to roll out its new tender document for the procurement of pharmaceuticals, some suppliers still have concerns, with the timeframe given to supply items being chief among them.
The new tender document, for which a consultation was held in April, was unveiled yesterday in front of about 22 bidders, who gathered at the Cara Lodge Hotel.
The ministry placed an advertisement in the Guyana Chronicle yesterday calling on all suppliers of pharmaceuticals to attend a meeting at 9am "sharp."
