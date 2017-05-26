New Small Business Bureau CEO hired

Cabinet, at its most recent meeting, approved the appointment of Lovell Porter as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small Business Bureau (SBB), effective June 1, 2017, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said yesterday.

Porter holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management and a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. He was picked from a list of 28 applicants of whom seventeen were interviewed and four shortlisted.

The mandate of the SBB includes monitoring the implementation of the Small Business Act of 2004 and improving access to finance for micro and small enterprise.